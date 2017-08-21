The Latest: New images emerge of suspected Spain attacker

BARCELONA, Spain — The Latest on the aftermath of the Spain attacks (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona's iconic Las Ramblas promenade.

The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas.

Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large.

Thursday's van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others.

___

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in Spain have confirmed that Younes Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town. They also believe he is likely the driver of the van attack that killed 13 and injured scores more in Barcelona.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that "everything indicates" that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver.

Forn also confirmed that Abouyaaqoub is the remaining member of the 12-man cell that remains at large. Another attack in Cambrils killed one other person.

___

8:55 a.m.

A Sydney school is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old student who was killed when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona.

Julian Cadman, a dual citizen of Australia and Britain, was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when a van sped down Las Ramblas promenade last week targeting pedestrians. His mother was injured in the attack and was hospitalized.

Greg Whitby, executive director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, said in a statement Monday that Cadman had been a beloved second grade student at St. Bernadette's Catholic Primary school in Lalor Park, a western Sydney suburb.

Whitby says Cadman was "a delightful little boy — curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart." Whitby says Cadman was much loved and the school community was feeling his loss deeply.

___

8:45 a.m.

Spanish police are continuing the search for the man who they consider to be the final member of a cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 14 and injured more than 120 others.

Police are searching Monday throughout the northeastern region bordering France. Police have declined to identify who they are looking for, but local media reports say he is Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan. He is suspected of driving the van that plowed down the Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 120.

Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in Cambrils, a seaside town south of the city. Police say the cell consisted of 12 men, all with connections to the northern town of Ripoll.

___

7:45 a.m.

A Catalan official says regional and local authorities discarded the Spanish government's suggestion to place traffic barriers to protect the Las Ramblas promenade because they deemed them "inefficient."

Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont told La Sexta television that regional and municipal authorities discarded the suggestion because the barriers wouldn't have prevented vehicles from entering the promenade at other points. Besides that, Puigdemont said closing off Las Ramblas was impractical because emergency vehicles still would need to be able to access the area.

Reports say the suggestion was made after other big vehicle attacks in Europe, but the precise timing wasn't clear.