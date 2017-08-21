Trump's Afghan strategy includes new ultimatum on India

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's new Afghanistan war strategy includes old demands on Pakistan and an entirely new ultimatum to India.

Much of Trump's eagerly awaited address on turning around America's longest war sounded familiar, not least on the need for Pakistan to crack down on Taliban fighters seeking sanctuary across Afghanistan's border. Washington has clamoured for more Pakistan action for years.

More surprising was Trump's call on India and how he linked Afghanistan to totally separate U.S.-Indian trade matters.