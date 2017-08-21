Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will use a nationally televised address to outline for a war-weary nation the strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan.

The president has offered no clues about whether he would send thousands more U.S. troops into Afghanistan or order that they be withdrawn. But signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment there.

The speech Monday night will also give Trump a chance for a reset after one of the most difficult weeks of his short presidency.