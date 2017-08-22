10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'FIGHT TO WIN'

Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, Trump recommits the U.S. to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, but declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America's longest war.

2. TRUMP HEADS TO ARIZONA FOR ANOTHER CAMPAIGN-STYLE RALLY

But the president is likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about a white supremacist rally.

3. WHERE DIVERS ARE NOW SEARCHING FOR 10 MISSING SAILORS

They are being deployed to the damaged USS John S. McCain's flooded compartments, a blow to families still hoping for a miracle.

4. WHAT MATTIS IS SAYING ABOUT ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS

The U.S. defence secretary says the extremists are now trapped in a military vise that will squeeze them on both sides of the Syria-Iraq border.

5. NORTH KOREA VOWS RESPONSE TO MILITARY DRILLS

Senior U.S. military commanders dismiss calls to pause or downsize exercises with South Korea they call crucial to countering a clear threat from Pyongyang.

6. TRUMP REBUFFS COAL INDUSTRY; CEO CLAIMS PROMISE BROKEN

The White House rejects a coal industry push to issue a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants.

7. PHILLY AREA TRAIN CRASH INJURES DOZENS

A regional train crashes into an unoccupied, parked train in Upper Darby, injuring 42 people — but none of the injuries are life-threatening, a SEPTA spokeswoman says.

8. HOW CIVIL WAR LESSONS VARY

American schools presenting accounts of the 1860s conflict vary from state to state and even district to district.

9. DENVER SOON TO LICENSE POT CLUBS

But the elaborate hurdles for potential weed-friendly coffee shops and gathering places may mean Colorado's largest city gets few takers.

