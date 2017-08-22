103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen
LOS ANGELES — A 103-year-old Cambodian woman who survived starvation and war in her native land is now a United States citizen.
Hong Inh was the oldest of more than 10,000 people who took the oath Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
She beamed and waved an American flag as the oath was given and stood with her hand over her heart for the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
Hong Inh came to the United States 5
However, she isn't the oldest person to become a U.S. citizen.
Turkish immigrant Manik Bokchalian took the oath in 1997 at the age of 117.
