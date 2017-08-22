2 dead after personal watercraft crashes near Miami beach
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Two tourists are dead after their personal watercraft crashed into a bridge in a Florida bay near Miami Beach.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that 30-year-old Julio Monteiro, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and his passenger, 34-year-old Sabrina Daniels, of Atlanta, were transported to a Miami trauma
A commission news release says the watercraft was
The crash remains under investigation.