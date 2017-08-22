2 inmates who escaped in northwest Oklahoma may be armed
FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Authorities say two inmates who escaped after stealing a prison transport van in northwestern Oklahoma may now be armed.
Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says inmates Andrew Foy and Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview. The small city is about 80 miles (129
Authorities say the van was found about 13 miles (21
Authorities say the inmates were being taken by a transport company to a correctional facility in Kansas.
It was not immediately clear where the inmates were from or what crimes they were convicted of committing.
