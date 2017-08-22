2 inmates who escaped in northwest Oklahoma may be armed

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Authorities say two inmates who escaped after stealing a prison transport van in northwestern Oklahoma may now be armed.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says inmates Andrew Foy and Darren Walp overpowered two transport officers about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview. The small city is about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the van was found about 13 miles (21 kilometres ) away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside. An oilfield company truck was later reported stolen in the area.

Authorities say the inmates were being taken by a transport company to a correctional facility in Kansas.