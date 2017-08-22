4 incidents, 2 deadly, raise questions about Navy operations

BANGKOK — One major U.S. Navy collision may be an accident, two a coincidence. But analysts say the deadly incidents involving the USS John S. McCain this week and USS Fitzgerald in June call for thorough investigations to restore confidence in a Navy considered the world's best.

There were two more minor accidents involving Navy warships earlier this year. A commander says the four "cannot be viewed in isolation."

The Navy has ordered an "operational pause," which one analyst said makes sense "to explore what on Earth is happening."

Another expert says the incidents raise the question of whether Navy forces are stretched too thin.