5 killed in landslide in West African nation of Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea — Authorities in the West African nation of Guinea say at least five people are dead after a landslide buried residents in a suburb of the capital.

The tragedy was announced Tuesday by Boubacar Kasse, spokesman for Guinea's security minister. He said two children were among the victims of the disaster, which took place near a landfill.

The official toll was expected to rise as neighbours recounted seeing more than five bodies pulled from the rubble throughout the day.

A large swath of West Africa is currently experiencing rainy season, a time when homes are particularly vulnerable because many are poorly built or constructed too close to other dangers.