6 killed in drug gang killings in northern Mexico mountains

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua say five men and a woman have died in a string of apparent drug gang slayings.

One of the suspected killers was detained and another killed in a subsequent shootout with army troops. The two suspects were travelling in an SUV with the letters "GN," which the prosecutors say stands for "Gente Nueva."

Gente Nueva is an armed wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel that is fighting the Juarez cartel for territory in Chihuahua.

The state prosecutors' office said Monday the two suspects had apparently participated in the slayings of the six victims, whose bodies were found at various businesses in the town of Jimenez.