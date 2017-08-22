Afghanistan vets reassured by Trump reversing calls for exit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Many veterans who have fought in America's longest war say it's reassuring that President Donald Trump reversed his past calls for a speedy exit from Afghanistan because they don't want the sacrifices they've made to be in vain.

Trump recommitted the U.S. to the 16-year-old war in a national address Monday.

He says the U.S. will shift away from a "time-based" approach and instead link its assistance to results and to co-operation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others.

Veterans praised shifting away from a timeline enemy fighters could just wait out, but some worried that the strategy was too vague.