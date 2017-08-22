American Legion reaffirms stance against hate groups

RENO, Nev. — The American Legion has reaffirmed its position against hate groups as President Donald Trump prepares to address its national convention in Reno on Wednesday.

National Commander Charles E. Schmidt says the Legion on Monday approved the resolution that was first passed 94 years ago. The move came less than two weeks after deadly violence at white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The resolution condemns as un-American any individual, group or organizations, which creates, or fosters racial, religious or class strife. It says such hate groups are a menace to liberty and fundamental law.