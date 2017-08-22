Amish woman, baby among 4 hurt when car struck buggy in Ohio

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio — Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.

The four injured also included a baby.

State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday night in the village of Fredericktown, about 45 miles northeast of Columbus. WCMH-TV reports that the buggy was hit from behind by the car, and troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The woman in the buggy was flown to a Columbus hospital. A man and the baby who were in the buggy and the car driver were also taken to hospitals. Information on their conditions wasn't immediately released.