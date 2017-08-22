Backlash to lawmaker's Trump assassination comment continues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Backlash continues after a Missouri state lawmaker temporarily posted a comment on Facebook in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson sent a letter to legislators Tuesday asking for a special session to oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting the comment last week that said: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Parson's request for a special session came hours after Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders removed Chappelle-Nadal from all of her legislative committee assignments.

Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the post and has since apologized. But Parson and Republican Gov. Eric Greitens have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn't resign.