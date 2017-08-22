Cambodia rescinds expulsion of US charity workers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's prime minister has rescinded his decision to expel an American-led Christian organization that seeks to rescue and rehabilitate women working in the sex trade, accepting its apology and explanation that it did not intend to demean Cambodians.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that the Roseville, California-based group, Agape International Missions, would be allowed to continue its normal operations and that he hoped the group had learned a lesson from the controversy.