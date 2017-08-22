Chile grants political asylum to 5 Venezuelan judges
CARACAS, Venezuela — Chile has granted political asylum to five Venezuelans who have been threatened by the government-stacked Supreme Court after being named to the court by the opposition-controlled congress.
Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz announced Tuesday that the judges who sought refuge at the home of the Chilean ambassador in Caracas will be allowed to reside in Chile.
The Chilean government has asked President Nicolas Maduro to let them leave the country.
Venezuela's congress named 33 new judges to the Supreme Court in late July. But the court said they had illegally usurped power and would face consequences.
A new, all-powerful
