Commander: Iraqi troops reach first urban areas of Tal Afar

BAGHDAD — A military commander says Iraqi troops have reached the first urban areas of the Islamic State-held northern town of Tal Afar.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah, who commands the operation, says in a statement on Tuesday that the special forces troops on Tuesday entered the al-Kifah neighbourhood on the southwest edge of town. Yar Allah didn't give more details.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil, of the Iraqi special forces, told The Associated Press that IS fighters fired rockets, sent suicide car bombers and used roadside bombs.