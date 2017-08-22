Court upholds firing of Milwaukee cop who killed black man

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the firing of a Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed a black man.

Former Officer Christopher Manney found Dontre Hamilton lying on the ground in a downtown park in 2014. Manney shot Hamilton after Hamilton grabbed his baton during a pat-down search.

Manney wasn't charged, but Chief Ed Flynn fired him for violating department pat-down policies. The city's police and fire commission upheld the firing.

A Milwaukee judge ruled the termination was proper, but Manney argued to the 1st District Court of Appeals that the department's pat-down policies are vague and his due process rights were violated. The court rejected his arguments Tuesday, saying the commission acted properly.