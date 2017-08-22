Company behind Dakota Access oil pipeline sues Greenpeace
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — The company that built the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline is suing Greenpeace and other groups, alleging they disseminated false information about the project and interfered with construction.
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners alleges the groups' actions interfered with the company's business, facilitated crimes and acts of terrorism, and violated racketeering and defamation laws.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in North Dakota seeks unspecified damages.
A Greenpeace spokesman says the group hasn't seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.
The 1,200-mile (
Most Popular
-
Incoming governor general drops fight to keep divorce records sealed
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: "She wasn't in my car"