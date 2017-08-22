Disabled people protest in Romania, say govt endangers jobs

BUCHAREST, Romania — Disabled people — some in wheelchairs, others with crutches — have protested outside Romania's labour ministry against a measure they say could leave them jobless.

About 200 protesters carried banners Tuesday in Bucharest saying "We want to work, not beg!"

They were angry at a government emergency decree that means companies with more than 50 employees no longer have to hire a certain number of disabled people or use a department that hires special-needs personnel.