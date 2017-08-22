Family of Chinese scholar abducted in Illinois to speak
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The parents of a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak for the first time since an arrest was made.
Investigators have said they believe 26-year-old Yingying Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Zhang's mother and younger brother flew to Illinois on Saturday. Her father and boyfriend have been in the U.S. since June 17.
Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles (225
