Finnish court orders detention of Moroccan in stabbings

HELSINKI — A Finnish court has ruled that a Moroccan asylum-seeker be remanded in custody after a knife attack that killed two and wounded eight people in the southwestern city of Turku.

The regional court in Turku said Tuesday that the 18-year-old male suspect will be held on suspicion of terrorist crimes. Three alleged associates were named as accomplices in assisting and planning the attack.

The main suspect, Abderrahman Mechkah, has admitted to Friday's stabbings, but the others — all Moroccan — have denied any involvement. The court said they were suspected of "participation in the murders and attempted murders, committed with terrorist intent."