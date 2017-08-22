France wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks

PARIS — France's interior minister says the government wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks like the one in which a mentally unstable man drove into two Marseille bus stops, killing a woman.

Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday that about one-third of the thousands of people on a French watch list for radicalization are known to have psychological problems.

He said on television station BFM-TV, "We need to protect ourselves."

Collomb didn't provide details of how psychiatrists would be drawn into averting attacks.

He cited the 35-year-old man who rammed a van into the bus stops about 5 kilometres (3 miles) apart on Monday.

Authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive. They said the suspect had been undergoing psychological treatment.