France wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks

Policce officers inspect a bus stop in La Valentine district after a van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, southern France, Monday Aug.21, 2017. At least one person was killed. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

PARIS — France's interior minister says the government wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks like the one in which a mentally unstable man drove into two Marseille bus stops, killing a woman.

Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday that about one-third of the thousands of people on a French watch list for radicalization are known to have psychological problems.

He said on television station BFM-TV, "We need to protect ourselves."

Collomb didn't provide details of how psychiatrists would be drawn into averting attacks.

He cited the 35-year-old man who rammed a van into the bus stops about 5 kilometres (3 miles) apart on Monday.

Authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive. They said the suspect had been undergoing psychological treatment.

A week earlier, another driver with mental health problems accelerated into a pizzeria, killing an adolescent girl.

