France wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks
A
A
PARIS — France's interior minister says the government wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks like the one in which a mentally unstable man drove into two Marseille bus stops, killing a woman.
Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday that about one-third of the thousands of people on a French watch list for radicalization are known to have psychological problems.
He said on television station BFM-TV, "We need to protect ourselves."
Collomb didn't provide details of how psychiatrists would be drawn into averting attacks.
He cited the 35-year-old man who rammed a van into the bus stops about 5
Authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive. They said the suspect had been undergoing psychological treatment.
A week earlier, another driver with mental health problems accelerated into a pizzeria, killing an adolescent girl.
