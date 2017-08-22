German lawmaker's 2 cars damaged in arson attack

BERLIN — Police say two cars used by a German lawmaker have been targeted in an arson attack in the western town of Herne.

Police said Tuesday that two cars used by Social Democratic Party lawmaker Michelle Muentefering were attacked overnight. There was no immediate word on who was behind the attack.

Muentefering, who chairs the German-Turkish parliamentary group, told German news agency dpa that she was shocked and that "such attacks ahead of the election target the entire democratic system."

Germany holds a general election on Sept. 24.