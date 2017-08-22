Heavy rains lead to water rescues in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have rescued more than a dozen stranded drivers after heavy rains soaked parts of Kansas City, Missouri, and its suburbs.

Flash flood warnings have been issued across the area. Local television station KCTV reports that police and fire crews plan Monday to go door-to-door in one area of southern Kansas City, asking residents to voluntarily evacuate.

The National Weather Service says as much as 9 inches of rain fell in one city neighbourhood , while a large swath around the city saw between 4 and 6 inches of rain.