Hong Kong shuts down in preparation for powerful typhoon
HONG KONG — A powerful typhoon has forced offices and schools to close and
Severe Typhoon Hato was about 60
Weather authorities raised the No. 10 hurricane signal, the highest level, and said Hato had sustained winds of 165
The warning forced businesses, government offices, schools and courts to shut and the stock market to suspend trading, leaving the Asian financial
A direct hit on Hong Kong was not expected but outlying islands were experiencing winds of 141 kmh.
