TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state television is quoting the country's atomic chief as saying the Islamic Republic would need only five days to ramp up its uranium enrichment to 20 per cent — a level at which the material could start to be used for a nuclear weapon.

State TV's website on Tuesday quoted Ali Akbar Salehi as saying: "If we make the determination, we are able to resume 20 per cent -enrichment in at most five days."

Iran gave up the majority of its stockpile of 20- per cent enriched uranium as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran, currently caps the Islamic Republic's uranium enrichment at under 5 per cent .