Japan minister sees unity with Trump, pressure on N. Korea

In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Foreign Minister Kono says what's needed is not talks but continued pressure on North Korea to get it to give up its nuclear weapons program. He accused Pyongyang of using talks in the past to buy time, and said what he called "loopholes" in the latest U.N. sanctions need to be dealt with instead.(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

TOKYO — Japan's new foreign minister says he sees no major shifts or divisions with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Taro Kono, who was appointed earlier this month, says his talks with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, were solid.

He also told reporters Tuesday that continued pressure on North Korea, not talks, are needed now to get it to give up its nuclear weapons program.

Rhetoric between Washington and North Korea has heated up since the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month.

Kono accused North Korea of using talks in the past to buy time, and said that "loopholes" in the latest U.N. sanctions on the North need to be dealt with instead.

