Jury selection for US senator's corruption trial underway

NEWARK, N.J. — The final stage of jury selection for next month's corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey gets underway in Newark.

Attorneys will question potential jurors Tuesday. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates could be seated by the end of the week.

The Democrat was charged in 2015 with accepting gifts and campaign donations from a Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his position in Congress to lobby for the man's business interests.

The doctor, Salomon Melgen, is a co-defendant in the case.