Kushner leading Trump delegation to Middle East

WASHINGTON — White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a delegation of Trump administration officials to the Middle East to discuss the possibility of resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

A senior White House official says Kushner, envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell departed the U.S. on Sunday for the Middle East.

They are expected to be in Israel on Wednesday and meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the private meetings publicly.