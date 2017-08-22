Macedonia denies "intelligence actions" against irate Serbia

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's foreign minister is denying that his country spied on neighbouring Serbia, which pulled its entire embassy staff from Skopje two days ago.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov says Macedonia "did not intend, order or commit intelligence actions" targeting Serbia or any other of its Balkan neighbours .

Serbian officials said they withdrew the embassy personnel based on intelligence reports of unspecified "very offensive acts" planned against Serb interests in Macedonia. No reference was made to espionage.

Dimitrov told reporters Tuesday that Macedonia's only offensive "is the offensive for development of friendship in the Balkans."

He says he hopes to talk Wednesday to his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic.