Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks bounced higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big tech companies, health care and banks.

Google parent Alphabet jumped 2 per cent , Vertex Pharmaceuticals rose 4.3 per cent and Bank of America rose 1.9 per cent .

Macy's rose 4.6 per cent after announcing a restructuring and naming a former eBay executive as its president.

With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 24 points, or 1 per cent , to 2,452.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 196 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 21,899. The Nasdaq composite rose 84 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 6,297.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.21 per cent .

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks pushed higher as markets gain strength following a shaky run the last couple of weeks.

Shares of technology companies, retailers and metals miners helped lead the way Tuesday. Apple rose 1.7 per cent .

Macy's rose 3 per cent after announcing a restructuring and naming a former eBay executive as its president.

With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 155 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 21,861. The Nasdaq composite rose 71 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 6,284.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, and some of the biggest gains went to retailers and technology companies.

Macy's jumped 3 per cent in early trading Tuesday after naming a former eBay executive as its president, and DSW soared 21 per cent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts expected.

Coty slumped 10 per cent after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,440.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 97 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 21,800. The Nasdaq composite rose 40 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 6,254.