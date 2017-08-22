Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes higher
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks bounced higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big tech companies, health care and banks.
Google parent Alphabet jumped 2
Macy's rose 4.6
With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 24 points, or 1
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 196 points, or 0.9
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.21
___
11:45 a.m.
Stocks pushed higher as markets gain strength following a shaky run the last couple of weeks.
Shares of technology companies, retailers and metals miners helped lead the way Tuesday. Apple rose 1.7
Macy's rose 3
With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.8
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 155 points, or 0.7
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, and some of the biggest gains went to retailers and technology companies.
Macy's jumped 3
Coty slumped 10
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 97 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20