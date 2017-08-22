Michigan man in 1995 murder case released from prison

JACKSON, Mich. — A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Jonathan Schmitz was released from a prison Tuesday in Jackson.

Schmitz was 24 when an acquaintance, 32-year-old Scott Amedure, revealed that he was romantically interested in Schmitz during a taping of the Jenny Jones Show.

Schmitz, who said he wasn't gay, fatally shot Amedure three days after the taping.