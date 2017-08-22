Michigan man in 1995 murder case released from prison
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Mich. — A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.
The Michigan Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Jonathan Schmitz was released from a prison Tuesday in Jackson.
Schmitz was 24 when an acquaintance, 32-year-old Scott Amedure, revealed that he was romantically interested in Schmitz during a taping of the Jenny Jones Show.
Schmitz, who said he wasn't gay, fatally shot Amedure three days after the taping.
Schmitz turned himself in to police, saying he killed Amedure because he was embarrassed on national TV. He was sentenced 25 to 50 years for second-degree murder. He was granted parole after a March hearing.
Most Popular
-
'Sorry, we can't find the page' is unfair in a modern democracy: Tristan Cleveland
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: "She wasn't in my car"