North Carolina deputy kills domestic violence suspect
MORGANTON, N.C. — A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina has shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer.
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant told reporters an officer had responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman in Morganton around 7 p.m. Monday.
Whisenant said the deputy fired one shot when the suspect pointed a gun at him.
No one else was hurt.
The names of those involved have not been released. The race of the officer and the suspect were not available Tuesday. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.
Witnesses said the officer had repeatedly ordered the man to put down the gun.
Whisenant said the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
Morganton is about 60 miles (95
