Officials: NY boy, 9, was fatally shot by brother, 10
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York authorities say a 9-year-old boy fatally shot inside his family's Syracuse home was hit by a bullet fired by his older brother from a gun illegally owned by the boys' father.
The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office says Shaleek Carrears died early Monday morning after being shot by his 10-year-old brother. Prosecutors say the shooting appears to have been accidental but the investigation is continuing.
The district attorney's office says the boys' father didn't have a license to possess the gun, which was unsecured at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors are looking into possible charges against the father.
District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the 10-year-old boy's case would be handled in family court if charges are filed.
Most Popular
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'