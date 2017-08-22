Part of busy German-Swiss railway route shut through Oct. 7

BERLIN — Germany's national railway says that part of a busy route connecting Germany and Switzerland is expected to remain closed until Oct. 7 after tracks above a tunnel that was under construction sagged.

Deutsche Bahn halted trains between Rastatt and Baden-Baden in southwestern Germany after the sagging tracks were discovered. Passengers from Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt to Basel and Zurich have had to change on to buses for that short stretch since Aug. 12, lengthening their travel times.