Pence says Confederate statues are state, local decision
WASHINGTON —
As for the fate of Confederate statues at the U.S. Capitol, Pence says it's up to states to pick the figures represented.
He tells "Fox & Friends" that "what we have to walk away from is a desire by some to erase parts of our history just in the name of some contemporary political cause."
Pence recalls
The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has renewed calls to remove Confederate statues.
