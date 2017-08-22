Poland to boost defences by training student volunteers

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Defence Ministry says it is starting a new program to boost the nation's defences by offering military training to university student volunteers.

Poland has been making efforts to increase its defence capabilities amid security concerns raised in the region by Russia's military activity. It is upgrading its military equipment and increasing its manpower.

The "Academy Legion" is offering to put some 10,000 volunteers through theoretical and practical training this academic year. They would increase Poland's reserve military force.

Defence and higher education officials signed an agreement Monday, just weeks before neighbouring Belarus and Russia hold a major military exercise in Belarus.