Police: Human remains found buried at NYC construction site

NEW YORK — Police in New York City have opened an investigation after human remains were unearthed at a construction site near a psychiatric hospital.

Police say workers were doing sewer repair work at the Brooklyn construction site when they found remains 13 feet (4 metres ) below the surface Monday afternoon. Investigators say workers found a skull, arm and leg bones.

The city medical examiner later confirmed the remains found at the East Flatbush site belonged to a human. Authorities do not know how long the bones had been there. The construction site is near the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center.