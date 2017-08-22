Proposed ban on Harvard social groups draws faculty pushback

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Some Harvard University professors are fighting a proposal that would ban all fraternities and single-gender clubs on campus.

More than 20 faculty members have signed their support for a new rule that would forbid the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university from punishing students for joining "any lawful organization." The professors say they aim to protect the "right of free association." They're led by professor and former dean Harry Lewis.

The move is in response to a July proposal from a separate faculty panel that would bar students from joining fraternities, sororities and all-male groups known on campus as final clubs.

Harvard's administration has been trying to crack down on final clubs, saying they have problems with alcohol abuse and sexual assault.