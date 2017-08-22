Prosecutor to discuss Indianapolis police shooting of driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have scheduled a news conference to discuss the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers nearly two months ago.

Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry's office said Tuesday that he'll provide an update on the investigation into the shooting death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey, but he provided no further details.

Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off about early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times.