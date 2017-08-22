Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervour that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.

It will be his farthest trip west since taking office in January. He'll visit the Mexican border at Yuma before the political rally in Phoenix.

Trump's visit comes at a sensitive time. Some Republicans are reeling after his remarks last week that "both sides" were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.