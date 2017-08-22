Report: Iran says Twitter ready to talk on unblocking site

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's new telecommunications minister says Twitter is ready to talk about unblocking access to the microblogging site.

The state-owned IRAN newspaper quoted Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Tuesday as saying Twitter has "officially announced readiness to talk with Iran for resolving the problems."

San Francisco-based Twitter declined to comment.

Iran blocked the site, along with Facebook and YouTube, after mass protests and violence over the 2009 re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, headed by current President Hassan Rouhani, officially is in charge of blocking websites . That council is overseen by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.