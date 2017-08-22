Russia says European leaders support truce in east Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have spoken in support of a new attempt to secure a lasting cease-fire for eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin says in a statement that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine and Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in a conference call Tuesday and welcomed a plan to try to ensure a lasting cease-fire timed to the beginning of the new school year.