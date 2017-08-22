Several fires raging on Croatia's Adriatic coast

ZADAR, Croatia — Several wildfires are raging on the Croatian Adriatic coast, reaching some homes and prompting evacuations of dozens of villagers.

Officials said Tuesday that strong winds are spreading the blazes, making it difficult for firefighters to operate.

Firefighting planes have been called to fight the pine forest fire near the resorts of Sibenik and Zadar. Fires also raged on the islands of Hvar and Brac.

The main highway from the capital, Zagreb, to the port of Split was closed briefly.

Croatian officials are warning that some of the blazes, which have hampered the summer tourist season, have been intentionally set by irresponsible tourists and residents.