Stocks rise again, put shaky few weeks further behind them

NEW YORK — Stocks around the world pushed higher on Tuesday as markets gain strength following a shaky run the last couple of weeks. Shares of technology companies, retailers and metals miners helped lead the way in the United States.
With less nervousness in the market, prices for Treasury bonds, gold and other go-to investments for turbulent times fell.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 20 points, or 0.8
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 165, or 0.8
QUIET TIMES AHEAD? Many analysts are expecting markets to drift sideways in upcoming weeks, with few market-moving events on the calendar. Central bankers from around the world will meet at the end of the week at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but analysts are unsure whether Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen or European Central Bank head Mario Draghi will say anything to surprise investors.
If markets do end up calming down, it would mark a return to a smooth ride for investors. The S&P 500 is up 9
SHINY SHINY: Metals companies helped lead the way for the market. Freeport-McMoRan, the largest publicly traded copper producer, rose 43 cents, or 3
RING IT UP: Macy's rose 92 cents, or 4.7
Shoe retailer DSW surged $3.03, or 19.3
TECH TIDE: Technology stocks in the S&P 500 rose 1.3
Video-game companies were also strong. Activision Blizzard rose $2.25, or 3.6
PRICE CHOP: Homebuilder Toll Brothers fell after it cut the top end of its forecast for full-year revenue. Its stock lost $1.12, or 2.9
GLOBAL MARKETS: In Europe, Germany's DAX jumped 1.4
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.9
YIELDS: Prices for Treasurys fell, which in turn pushed up their yields. The 10-year Treasury note's yield rose to 2.21
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.47 Japanese yen from 108.85 yen late Friday. The euro fell to $1.1756 from $1.1813, and the British pound fell to $1.2824 from $1.2901.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 22 cents to $47.75 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 5 cents to $51.71 per barrel.
Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.59 per gallon and wholesale gasoline was flat at $1.59 per gallon.
Gold fell $5.70 to $1,291.00 per ounce, silver fell 3 cents to $16.99 per ounce and copper rose a penny to $2.99 per pound.
