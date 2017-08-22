The Latest: 2nd child freed from rubble on Italian island

MILAN — The Latest on the quake that hit the Italian resort island of Ischia (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Italian media is reporting that a second child has been pulled from the rubble on the Italian resort island of Ischia some 14 hours after a 4.0-magnitude quake toppled buildings and killed at least one person.

Firefighters earlier freed the boy's 7-month-old brother, who appeared alert on firefighter video as he was passed to safety, and are continuing work to free a third brother.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari described the work to free the boys as complicated. He said rescuers were maintaining voice contact throughout with the children.

The father told RAI state television that the boys were in their bedroom when the quake struck, while he and his wife were elsewhere in the house. She managed to escape through a window while rescuers got first to the father.

___

9:20 a.m.

Firefighters in Italy have freed a 7-month-old baby from the rubble of a house where he had been trapped with his family following a 4.0-magnitude quake on the Italian resort island of Ischia.

At least one person — an elderly woman who was inside a collapsed church — was killed in the quake just before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) Monday. Another 39 were injured.

Firefighters pulled the baby from the rubble some seven hours after the quake, and are continuing work on rescuing his two brothers.