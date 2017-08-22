The Latest: Actress says Confederate emblem is 'terrorism'

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on discussion about the Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

An actress who grew up in Mississippi says the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag represents "terrorism."

Aunjanue (AHN-jhe-new) Ellis has been pushing for years to change the flag. She was among the flag opponents speaking Tuesday at the state capitol in Jackson.

Ellis has starred in the ABC series "Quantico" and in the 2011 movie "The Help."

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a blue X dotted with 13 white stars.

Historians in Mississippi are also saying this week that the emblem is a "symbol of racial terror" that should be stripped from the state flag.

Confederate symbols are under increased scrutiny since marches by white nationalists recently in Charlottesville, Virginia.

____

11:05 a.m.

Historians in Mississippi say the Confederate battle emblem is a "symbol of racial terror" that needs to be stripped from the state flag.

Thirty-four professors released a statement this week saying they expect questions from students about the recent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where some participants carried the rebel flag.

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate symbol.

The professors from public and private universities say Mississippi legislators adopted the flag in 1894 to assert white supremacy. They say it "ignores the reality of the African-American experience, and it limits the scope of what Mississippi has been, is, and can be."