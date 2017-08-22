The Latest: Authorities eye status of children found at sect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on a New Mexico military-style Christian sect facing child abuse charges (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Authorities investigating a New Mexico military-style Christian sect for child sexual abuse say they are trying to determine if the group brought children into the country illegally.

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators found a number of children during a raid of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps in remote Fence Lake, New Mexico.

During the Sunday raid, authorities arrested three members in connection with a child abuse and child sex abuse investigation. A former member was arrested in Truth or Consequence, New Mexico.

Mace says deputies also found weapons and silencers.

Deborah Green, Joshua Green and Stacey Miller face various charges ranging from child abuse, bribery and not reporting a birth. Peter Green faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

The group says all charges are false.

___

11 p.m.

A former member of a military-style Christian sect says that for years she's been trying to draw attention to the New Mexico group whose leader has been charged with dozens of counts of child sexual abuse.

Maura Alana Schmierer told The Associated Press on Monday that she had been interviewed by investigators recently about the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps.

Schmierer left the sect in the late 1980s. She said she's "been trying to expose them for years" and appeared in a National Geographic Television show documenting her experience.