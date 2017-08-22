The Latest: Idaho firefighters burned after rig catches fire

ARIMO, Idaho — The Latest on Idaho firefighters injured after truck catches fire (all times local):

2 p.m.

Two volunteer Idaho firefighters remained in a Utah burn hospital Tuesday after their fire truck ran over a gas can that fell off the truck while fighting a wildfire and engulfed the vehicle in flames.

The University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City says Matt Henderson is in critical condition and Kent Winward is in serious condition.

Both men are with the Downey Fire Department in eastern Idaho. A third firefighter, Brandon Call, was treated and released at an Idaho hospital.

Downey Fire Department Chief Chris Sorensen says the gas can came loose at about 11 a.m. Monday and fell from the truck near the town of Arimo in southeastern Idaho as the firefighters battled a grass and brush fire threatening homes.

___

9:15 a.m.

Downey Fire Department Chief Chris Sorensen tells the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2wkmmVf) that the gas can came loose at about 11 a.m. Monday and fell from the truck near the town of Arimo.

Sorensen says the three firefighters with the department escaped the vehicle, but one has burns on 40 per cent of his body. One broke his leg.

All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Their names haven't been released.

The 5-ton (4.5-metric ton), six-wheel-drive firetruck was destroyed.

___